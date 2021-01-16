Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $37,317.70 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $694.18 billion and approximately $73.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $37,317.70 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01340097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00559420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00180716 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,602,025 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.