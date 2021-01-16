Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $9.30 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and $7.03 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $499.44 or 0.01345457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,120.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00564407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00175121 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001946 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,628,781 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

