Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $144.17 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001365 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018297 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

