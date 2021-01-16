Bitcoin Gold Trading 6% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $225.65 million and $34.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $12.88 or 0.00034869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

