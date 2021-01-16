Bitcoin SV Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $205.98 or 0.00567034 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,325.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.43 or 0.01355599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00173956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,626,983 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

