BitDegree Trading Up 61.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $357,554.85 and $804.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00511218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.24 or 0.04175618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

