Bitex Global XBX Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $104.00 (XBX)

Bitex Global XBX Coin (CURRENCY:XBX) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Bitex Global XBX Coin has a total market capitalization of $994,228.15 and $104.00 worth of Bitex Global XBX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitex Global XBX Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitex Global XBX Coin has traded 64% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitex Global XBX Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Bitex Global XBX Coin Profile

XBX is a coin. Bitex Global XBX Coin’s total supply is 298,021,513 coins and its circulating supply is 198,673,058 coins. The official message board for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitexpay.cards/bitex-news . The official website for Bitex Global XBX Coin is bitex.global . Bitex Global XBX Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitex Global XBX Coin is /r/BITEXGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “BITEX aims to provide hyper-localized crypto-banking services through their global platform to promote efficient growth across multiple continents, focusing predominantly on Asia. Bitex’s crypto-banking services include: Customer care, user experience and governance that is localized;An ERC-20 compatible digital wallet for securely storing a customer’s cryptocurrency balances on a personal mobile device; The ability for using the mobile wallet with a virtual debit card for payments, exchanges and transfers;Currency exchanges between the G20 fiat currencies and various popular cryptocurrencies;Various Point of Sale solutions (both hardware and software based) for merchants to accept payments in their local currency from consumers;”

Bitex Global XBX Coin Coin Trading

Bitex Global XBX Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitex Global XBX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitex Global XBX Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitex Global XBX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitex Global XBX Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.