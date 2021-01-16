Blur (BLUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,178.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $147,321.96 and $26,178.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00251474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.79 or 0.92688031 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,729,925 coins and its circulating supply is 6,369,925 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

