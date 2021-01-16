BoostCoin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,548.85 and $14.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001435 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

