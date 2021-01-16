Boosted Finance Market Cap Hits $910,718.34 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.22 or 0.00041711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $910,718.34 and approximately $146,007.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

