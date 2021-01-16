Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

