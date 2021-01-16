Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Boot Barn stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 176.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

