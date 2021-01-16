BoringDAO Price Up 61.3% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and $10.34 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $457.38 or 0.01232155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.