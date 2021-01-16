Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

