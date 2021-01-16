Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

