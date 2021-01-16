Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 79,916 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,916 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Seeyond grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

