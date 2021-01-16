Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 67,823 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 67,823 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 80,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 88,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 105,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP opened at $45.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

