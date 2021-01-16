Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

