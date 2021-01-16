Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

