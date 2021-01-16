Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,677 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $32.04 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.