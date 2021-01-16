BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 0.4%

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.10. 246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

