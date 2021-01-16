Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $154,977.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Bread has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $154,977.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

