Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.