Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $445.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.94. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $458.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

