Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $17.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.61 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CTMX. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.93 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

