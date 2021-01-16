Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.52. 3,455,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,565. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,615,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,881 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $7,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 102.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 69.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 431,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,366 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

