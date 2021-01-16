Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 280,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.