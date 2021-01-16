BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

