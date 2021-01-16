Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (BCF.V) (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (BCF.V) (CVE:BCF) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 2,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (BCF.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (BCF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (BCF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.