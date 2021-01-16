Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.