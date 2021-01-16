Burst Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $2,915.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,280,798 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

