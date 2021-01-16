Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

