Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

