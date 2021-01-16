Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,533 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $19,742,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

