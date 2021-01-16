Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.58. 494,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

