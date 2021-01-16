CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0148 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $168.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

