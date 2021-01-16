Cardano Price Reaches $0.35 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.99 billion and $3.84 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001799 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.