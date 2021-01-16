Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

