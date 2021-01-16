Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.