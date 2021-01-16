CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) Shares Up 50%

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPYT) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

CarePayment Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc CarePayment Technologies, Inc was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CarePayment Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarePayment Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.