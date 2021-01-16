Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $838.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

