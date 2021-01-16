CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $8,267.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,776 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,756 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

