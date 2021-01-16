Catex Token Market Capitalization Hits $347,105.51 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $347,105.51 and $803.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.