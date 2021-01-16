Ccore (CCO) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $12,104.07 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.