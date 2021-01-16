Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.25. 1,055,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Cerence Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)

There is no company description available for Cerence Inc

