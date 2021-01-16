CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Trading 0.5% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. 541,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 453,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

