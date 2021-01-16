Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Apple by 41.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,897,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,565,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

