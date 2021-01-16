Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$233.29 million during the quarter.

