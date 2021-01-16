Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $189.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.80 million and the lowest is $188.80 million. Chegg reported sales of $125.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $628.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.40 million to $630.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $778.60 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $783.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Shares of CHGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -488.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

