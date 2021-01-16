Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 169,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

